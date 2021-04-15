Ram Kapoor's Father Anil 'Billy' Kapoor Passes Away; Amul Pays Tribute

Ram Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor, who was a business tycoon and was known as 'Billy' in the industry, passed away on Monday (April 12, 2021). Amul Company paid tribute to the legend by sharing a picture that had a little girl talking to Anil. The caption on the picture read as, "You will always be part of our family. Anil (Billy) Kapoor 1947-2021."

Actor Ram Kapoor shared the picture of the billboard and wrote, "Truly speechless at the tribute that Amul has made for my father 🙏 You were a true legend dad. I miss you so much. Rest in peace."

The actor's fans and friends from the industry offered condolensces by commenting on his post. Jennifer Winget and Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "❤️," Kishwer Merchant commented, "Prayers, love and Strength," Drashti Dhami commented, "🤗🤗🤗🤗" and Iris Bhaskar Maity commented, "Rest in peace 🙏🏼."

Ram's wife Gautami Kapoor too was heartbroken and sahred the news on her Instagram account. She wrote, "Dad ... you live in our hearts forever ...💕💕.... RIP ... to the strongest,toughest man I ever knew.. love you 🙏🏼."

Piyush Pandey, a popular adman in the advertising industry, was quoted by News Track Live as saying, "Anil was always a happy person in the happiness of others, he always understood relationships, whether they were customers or friends. This was his greatest quality. Because of which there was a good relationship with the customers and their team members were like family."

For the uninitiated, Anil was former CEO of the advertising agency, FCB ULKA and Amul was a client of this advertising agency. Apparently, it was Anil, who coined the popular tagline, 'Amul: The Taste of India,' and also it is said that this type of advertisement for Amul was started by Anil as he advised them to do it.

