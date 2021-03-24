Roadies Revolution Winner Hamid Barkzi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A number of television actors have tested positive for coronavirus recently as there has been a rapid growth in the number of cases of COVID-19. Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein actor's Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali crew along with Mandar Chandwadkar and Mayur Vakani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Cashmah have contracted the virus.

And now, Hamid Barkzi, who won Roadies Revolution in January this year, has also tested positive for coronavirus. The reality star took to his social media account to inform his fans and well-wishers about testing positive for COVID-19. He also shared that he plans on staying inactive on his social media accounts as he wants to recover completely. However, the 23-year-old assured his fans that he will be back soon with a bang. He then requested his fans to keep him in their prayers. Check out his post below:

It must be noted that Hamid Barkzi was declared as the winner of the adventure reality show, Roadies Revolution on MTV this year. The Delhi boy who belonged to celebrity leader Nikhil Chinapa's team, took home the trophy after defeating Michael and Jayant respectively.

Hamid had opened about his journey in an interview and had shared: "'Roadies' has been a childhood dream. I went for the Delhi audition, I got rejected and was a little demotivated, but then my family was there, they supported me and motivated me. Then I went for the Chandigarh audition, and finally I made it. One of the main reasons to enter 'Roadies' was that I wanted to have confidence in myself, and I've got that finally."

