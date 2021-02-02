Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor’s Marital House Is All About Luxury & Comfort; See Pics

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's marital house's pictures are currently going viral on the internet, and we must say it is all about luxury and comfort. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor has shared a lot of pictures of his fully furnished dream home on his Instagram story. Notably, Shaheer and Ruchikaa made everything possible to make their house beautiful.

See pics here:

In the picture, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's bedroom has a platform bed with a thick mattress and tufted headboard. The couple has also placed plants in their bedroom. The bathroom has a striking chandelier and it has a swanky look. Apart from that, the walk-in closet has been perfectly set up in the house. Well, it is indeed looking amazing and fans can't stop praising the couple's house.

On a related note, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got married in a court wedding in November 2020. The couple dated each other for several years before tying the knot. For the unversed, Ruchikaa works as a studio executive at Balaji Telefilms. Their wedding ceremony was attended by Shaheer's on-screen mother Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Also Read : Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor Share Pics From Their Court Wedding; Ekta Calls Latter Begum Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh

On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in ALTBalaji's period web series Paurashpur. The show also stars Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia and others in key roles.

Also Read : Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor Are Married; Actor Says 'I'm A Wanderer & I've Finally Found The Right Companion'