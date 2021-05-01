Sneha Wagh's Father Passes Away Due To COVID-19, Actress Pens An Emotional Note

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has been causing havoc in the lives of a lot of people. A number of celebs have contracted the virus whereas a lot of them have already lost their loved ones.

Sneha Wagh, who has been a part of popular shows such as Jyoti and Veera, recently lost her father due to pneumonia and COVID-19. The actress’ father took his last breath on April 27, 2021. She took to her social media account to share the heartbreaking news with her fans and followers.

Sneha wrote, After Battling a months battle with pneumonia & covid-19, i have lost my father.... shattering our hearts into a million pieces, our biggest & strongest pillar is no more. Never felt this kind of pain before. No matter what you go through in life, losing a parent doesn’t get close to anything. 💔” Take a look!

The actor also shared a long post about missing her father on Instagram. The post read, “Dearest Papa. You brought smiles on so many faces with your warm words, to brighten up the days. You were a good patient man, with a kind heart. You taught us to be confident and strong. You showed us self worth to chase our dreams. You time and again asked us to be loyal, be humble, be honest and be better versions of ourselves. Always a Gentleman. You Will always be our first Hero!” Check out the entire note below:

For the unversed, Sneha Wagh began her career at the age of 13 in Marathi theatre. She went on to make her Hindi television debut with the TV soap Jyoti where she played the titular role. Sneha is also remembered for playing Ratanjeet Sampooran Singh in Star Plus’ Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. The actress was last seen in the show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.