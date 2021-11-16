Arushi Handa To Make Her Acting Debut With Pari Hun Main Web Show & Short Film Game Of Truth

Arushi Handa of MTV Splitsvilla 11 fame makes her acting debut with two projects of WOW Originals. She is seen as Sana in the web series Pari Hun Main alongside Ashnoor Kaur, Delnaaz Irani and others and is playing a bold character in a short film titled Game of Truth opposite Ashmit Patel.

Sharing about the acting debut she says, "It feels really nice when two of your work is releasing together on the same day. Because of lockdown, much work was stuck and now my 2 projects are out in which I'm playing a very diverse character in both. I feel really great as these 2 projects are really special for me because this is my debut as an actor."

Talking about her roles in both the project she shared, "My role in Pari Hun Main is very interesting who funny, upfront and doesn't believe in judgments unbothered about the world. I would like to be Sana in the real world as well. She is very practical. I'm playing a bold character who stands for herself in Game of Truth. It's a plot with a twist that will keep the audience surprised."

Adding to the challenges of playing two diverse characters, she says, "When Vivek sir explained to me about both the roles, it became very easy for me to differentiate between both the characters. Both the characters are so different that I had to forget myself and be them. When you adapt the soul of the character as an actor, it really motivated me and helped me to play them."