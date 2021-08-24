Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Aradhana Shocked With Reaction She Got After Talking About Casting Couch

A month ago, Splitsvilla 12 contestant and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Aradhana Sharma opened up about casting couch experience. She revealed how traumatic it was and said that the incident affected so much that she had trust issues.

Now, the actress revealed that the confession of facing it came with many consequences. While talking to HT, Aradhana said that the incident continues to impact her and affect her, but she was shocked with the reactions she was getting as she didn't talk anything vulgar.

She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The reactions that I got after opening up about the incident shocked and surprised me. I was told by many people, 'Tumhara career khatam ho sakta hai jo tumne yeh casting couch ke baare mein jo bola hai (Your career might be over as you spoke about casting couch)'. Someone said that my career is already over."

The TMKOC actress admitted that all these remarks did affect her and she went into depression thinking about it. She was also told that 'Aap abhi utni badi ho nahi jo yeh sab bolo (You are not so big to tell all these)'.

She further added, "I went into depression, thinking that I don't even have a right to talk openly about something which has happened to me. I was like I know that I'm not that big but at least, I have the right to speak up for myself. Also, I shared what happened to me so that other girls don't have to go through the same."

She added that at that time, she used to call her mother and cry thinking her career is over and is glad that all those people were proved wrong as work is coming her way steadily.

Aradhana clarified that the industry is not bad, but casting couch is also a reality, just like in any field. She concluded by saying that although it is not talked about much, someone has to start and that's what she did.

