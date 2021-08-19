Super Dancer 4 Amar Chitra Katha Spl: Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep, Arunita, Shanmukhapriya & Others To Perform

Super Dancer 4 has been hitting the headlines since a while now. Recently, the show was in the news as the judge Shilpa Shetty, who was missing from the show since past three weeks after her husband Raj Kundra's arrest for his alleged involvement in adult films, was back on the sets! According to reports, Shilpa, who recently spotted on the set, was welcomed by Super Dancer 4 team and Indian Idol 12 finalists (who will be gracing the show), and it all became emotional and special moment!

As per the latest report, the weekend episodes will be magical as the most loved dance reality show will showcase the tales of the famous Amar Chitra Katha through dance.

The viewers will get to watch some visually spectacular and energetic performances by Super Dancer 4 contestants, they will dance to the tunes of Indian Idol 12 finalists- Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro on the show.

Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Returns To Work; Hina Khan Sends Hugs & Fans Say 'Stay Strong'

Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Is Back On Sets; Actress To Begin Shooting For Next Week's Episode Today!

From presenting mesmerizing tales of Prithviraj Chauhan, Draupadi, Savitri Bai Phule, Rani Laxmibai and more to grooving to the songs crooned by the Indian Idol 12 contestants, the upcoming weekend is going to be a perfect amalgamation of storytelling and music through dance.

The episodes are going to offer a lot! Geeta Kapur will be seen getting emotional and all the three judges will be seen giving a thunderous applause to the 'seedhi ovation' and there will be lots of surprises. Geeta Kapur will also be seen thanking the platform of Super Dancer- Chapter 4 for giving her a wonderful brother like Paritosh Tripathi and proceeds to tie him a Rakhi.

The Indian Idol 12 finalists were seen posing for the cameras. They were also seen posing with Super Dancer 4 team. Well, going by the pictures it looks like both the teams had a lot of fun on the sets!