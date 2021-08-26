Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Was Never Out; Her Pre-Condition For Return Was 'No Controversial Questions'

Super Dancer 4 has been in the news since a long time. Recently, the show had hit the headlines when Shilpa Shetty went missing from the shoot. The actress took a short break as her husband Raj Kundra got arrested for his alleged involvement in the adult film case. Just a few days ago, Shilpa was back on the sets and received a warm welcome from the team.

Regarding her return, a source from the show's core team revealed to Spotboye that Shilpa was never out of the show and it was her choice of staying away from shooting.

The source revealed to the portal, "Shilpa was very much on board. There was no plan of asking her to leave. It was her choice to stay away from shooting after whatever happened (Shetty's husband was arrested on July 19). When she informed us that she won't be coming we made alternative arrangements. It was up to her to return whenever she thought was the right time. And now we're happy to have her back."

Apparently, the Hungama 2 actress was waiting for the controversy to die down before making a public appearance. As per the report, "Her only pre-condition for returning was, 'No controversial questions'."

Meanwhile, during Shilpa's absence, Karishma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza appeared as guest judges.

Super Dancer 4 is judged by Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu along with Shilpa. Recently, the show had special episode 'Amar Chitra Katha Special' and Indian Idol 12 finalists Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish and Sayli Kamble graced the show. Super Dancer 4 contestants and Indian Idol 12 finalists gave some amazing performances together.