Swaragini's Parineeta Supports BB 15's Tejasswi Prakash; Says She Doesn't Play With People's Feelings

Although Bigg Boss 15 has not garnered the required TRPs, the show has managed to stay in the news, especially because of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond in the house. While many feel they are faking their relationship, some of them, especially their ardent fans have been supporting TejRan. A few weeks ago, Tejasswi's Swaragini co-star Namish Taneja had come out in support of the actress. Now, her co-star Parineeta Borthakur has expressed her views on her performance and her bond with Karan.

Regarding her game, Parineeta was quoted by TOI as saying, "Tejasswi is the youngest amongst the contestants on the show. She has always been very strong and opinionated, which now people have also seen through this show because she has shown that side of her. The most beautiful thing about her is she keeps her word and doesn't play with people's feelings. She doesn't allow her views to be underestimated too."

She said that Tejasswi takes a stand when required; she is loyal in her relationships, and hopes that this doesn't distract her from winning the trophy. The actress also added that Tejasswi doesn't play with people's feelings.

Parineeta added, "We can see that on the show. Most importantly, Teju is very loyal in her relationships. But I hope that doesn't distract her from winning the trophy. Because I know the game is about being real, but sometimes people fool you emotionally and move ahead of you. As a friend I don't want that to happen with her."

About Karan, Parineeta said that although she doesn't know much about him personally, she feels is a nice person.

The actress feels that people are encouraging their friendship, which is making them strong in the game. She also feels that Teju and Karan should explore their relationship once they are out of the show, as many people falling in love on the show, but after the show gets over, some part ways and only a few stay together.

