Udaariyaan Spoiler: Tejo To Perform During Navratri Celebrations; Jass Aka Lokesh Bhatta To Re-Enter The Show

Colors' show Udaariyaan, which stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya in the lead roles, is one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the show. In the upcoming episode, the makers are planning interesting twists along with Navratri celebrations.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see Navratri celebrations in the show. A source close to the project revealed to India-forums that there will be unexpected twist during the celebration that will affect all three- Tejo Jasmin and Fateh's lives.

Apparently, Virk ladies will be performing and Tejo will lead the dance sequence. The ladies will be dancing on Ram Leela's popular song 'Nagada sang dhol'.

On the other hand, the report also suggests that Lokesh Bhatta, who was seen as Jass- Tejo's runaway husband, will re-enter the show. Earlier, the actor had hinted at his re-entry on his social media. How his entry will impact Tejo and Fateh's life.

Currently, in the show, Jasmin is trying to remove Tejo from Virk's house and trying to expose Tejo's lie about Candy being her colleague's son. She gets suspicious of Candy's relation with the Virks and later finds out that Candy is Simran's son.

Are you excited about the upcoming track? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.