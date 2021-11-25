Vivian Dsena Says His Role In Sirf Tum Is Power-Packed; Talks About His Bond With Eisha Singh

Vivian Dsena is known for his performances as Abhay in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani and RK in Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The actor, who was last seen in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is seen in Colors' show Sirf Tum, which is apparently based on the lines of Kabir Singh. While Vivian is seen playing the role of Ranveer Oberoi, Eisha Singh plays the role of Suhani Sharma. Vivian is seen in a different avatar in the show. He plays the role of college-going boy. Recently, while talking to TOI, the actor revealed that his role is power-packed. He also spoke about the preparations he did for the role and about his bond with his co-star Eisha Singh.

The actor revealed that the pandemic was the reason for him to stay away from the small screen. It is not easy to return to normalcy, as it is a huge process. He said that channel and producers have to go through several things and it requires at least six to eight months to set up a show. In the same way, he said that the actor also needs time, as they need to prep for the role.

Vivian said that he tries his best to not repeat his characters. Sirf Tum is a show with a medical backdrop and Vivian plays the role of an athlete and a college topper, which he has never played before. He added, "I have never played so many different layers and shades in a single character. For me it is a kind of a power-packed role."

Regarding the preparations he underwent to play the role, the actor said that if he doesn't look like the character, he said that people will laugh and mock at him so he had to prepare himself to look like a college-going boy.

He added, "There was a process which was combined behind the screen, and also the pandemic, added up to whatever time we took to be back on the small screen. I had to prepare for the role. I had to hit the gym, play football and do a lot of cardio activities to get myself look like a 24-year-old. For me it was not about losing weight, it was about looking fit and behaving. Only looking fit won't help me as I'll have to last throughout the day on the sets."

About his bond with Eisha, the actor said, "Eisha and I share our views and point of views while working together. There are times when I suggest to her and there are situations when she tells me a few things. She listens to me and since I am a little senior to her, she respects me. Not just with her, even with our director, we discuss a lot so that the scenes look fresh and not repetitive. A lot of brainstorming happens on the sets. As a co-actor it is always my duty to help and co-star so that we make a good show together."