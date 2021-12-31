Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan And Shivangi Joshi To Feature In A Romantic Music Video: Report

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi shot to fame with their characters Kartik and Naira in the popular Star Plus show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their pairing was loved by all, as they were fondly called as 'Kaira' by their fans. A few months ago, the duo quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after 5 years. Since then, fans are eager to see their favourite on-screen couple again on the screen.

Amidst all, the India Forums report states that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are all set to feature in a romantic music video soon. A source close to the actor informed the portal that Mohsin and Shivangi will soon be starting shooting for a music video. Let us tell you, this will be their second music video together after a big hit 'Baarish', sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. The duo has not yet confirmed about the same but looks like, they are ready to give a big surprise to their fans soon.

Talking about them, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi left everyone mesmerised with their crackling chemistry. Reports were also stating that they are dating each other. However, they are still keeping mum on the same. Currently, Shivangi Joshi is playing the role of grown-up Anandi in the Colors TV show, Balika Vadhu 2 opposite Samridh Bawa and Randeep Rai.

After Mohsin and Shivangi's exit, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revamped the show with the new star cast. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant are playing the lead roles in the Rajan Shahi show. Interestingly, the love triangle is being loved by the viewers.