Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Priyamvada Kant To Play Mohsin Khan's Love Interest

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on top 5 in the TRP chart, all thanks to the news of the latest twist in the show. As we all are aware, the makers have introduced a major twist, Naira's death and her look-alike's entry. As per the latest promo, Shivangi Joshi will be re-entering the show as Sirat, a strong character- a boxer, Sirat. Recently, we also revealed that a new family will be introduced with this new character. Ashita Dhawan will be seen playing the role of Shivangi's new character Sirat's mother. As per the latest report, the makers have roped in Priyamvada Kant, who will be seen playing the role of Mohsin Khan aka Kartik's love interest.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "The story will be all about Kartik again falling in love with Naira lookalike but to create twists and turns the makers have roped in Priyamvada Kant to be cast opposite Mohsin Khan."

The source also revealed that Priyamvada, who was last seen in Naagin 5, will play the role of Rhea. She will soon enter Goenka house.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of the show, Kairav (Naira and Kartik's son) decides to go to a boarding school while Kartik tries his best to stop him. Apparently Kairav wants to go to boarding school as his father was too much involved in taking care of him that he forgot about himself completely. Goenkas learn about Kairav's big sacrifice.

In the upcoming episode, the audiences will get to watch the great pain and difficulty of Kartik to leave Kairav at the boarding school. Amidst all these, we will get to see the first glimpse of Sirat. Kairav will somehow feel her presence and shouts 'mumma'. How will Kartik and Kairav react seeing Sirat for the first time? We will have to wait to watch the show to know the answer.

