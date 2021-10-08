Yukti Kapoor, Shaalien Malhotra, Simple Kaul And Other SAB TV Artists Get Nostalgic About Navratri

SAB TV artists Yukti Kapoor (Maddam Sir), Aditya Deshmukh (Ziddi Dil – Maane Na), Mithil Jain (Shubh Laabh) Aashay Mishra (Shubh Laabh) and others reminisce childhood memories of their Navratri celebrations.

Mithil Jain aka Rohit from Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein said, "My childhood memories about Navratri date back to when I played Garba and Dandiya for nine days and worshipped all the nine forms of Goddess Durga. I believe this auspicious occasion of Navratri comes with full fanfare and joy, and it is celebrated with much enthusiasm. I have grown up playing Garba, and I enjoy this festival to the fullest. The fondest memory of celebrating Garba was during my days at Goregaon, where Falguni Pathak performed. This year, I will be celebrating the festival with my family at home. I am delighted to celebrate Navratri on the sets of Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein, and this upcoming track will amp up the entertainment quotient of the show."

Aashay Mishra aka Vaibhav from Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein said, "To me, Navratri has always been about singing aartis, dancing to Garba songs and long-lasting competition with my siblings. During Navratri, I am extra charged up as I love dancing, and when it comes to grooving to folk songs, I am always up for it. I have a bunch of friends who are as enthusiastic as I am and are my Dandiya Night partners. I had won a Garba competition, and that was so random as it was completely unrehearsed, unplanned and my video was covered by a local channel, and my parents at home ended up seeing it and were shocked and happy at how I ended up on their TV screen. This year, I hope that Goddess Durga showers all her blessings and love to all of you. I wish prosperity and good health to all at this auspicious festival. CELEBRATE, DANCE and BE SAFE!"

Sheehan Kapahi aka Atharva from Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey said, "My Navratri memories are about celebrating the festival in the school during the day and having a blast with my society friends at night with delicious food. I used to visit Falguni Pathak's Dandiya Night and used to enjoy it with all my heart. I pray for all my fans and viewers to get happiness and keep watching our show Wagle Ki Duniya and loving us. We are celebrating Navratri on our show and had a blast while shooting the sequences."

Yukti Kapoor aka Karishma Singh from Maddam Sir shared, "Navratri is a very special occasion as I have grown up watching my parents truly believe in this festival as they celebrate it with enthusiasm and keep fasts for the nine days. Since childhood, I have seen my parents worshipping Maa Durga, and I used to keep a fast on the first and the last day of Navratri. My fondest memory is visiting people's houses for the Naukanya Pujan, getting gifts, and collecting money. We follow the rituals for the nine days and do a puja every day and play Garba and Dandiya. During my college days while I was in Jaipur, I used to go play Dandiya with my friends and family, and this year, since my mom is here with me in Mumbai, we have set up some special puja and are looking forward to fasting for nine days."

Bhavika Sharma aka Santosh Sharma from Maddam Sir shared, "To me, Navratri is always about having a terrific opportunity to play Garba and Dandiya every year. I have always been excited about this festival because I used to get a chance to do the Garba with friends and family. I love dressing up for the festivals, and as Navratri is about nine colours and I love donning each colour each day, it has always been very special to me. This year, I will avoid visiting any Dandiya night as we still have to be very cautious, and I will also be shooting. So, I will celebrate it at home by worshipping Maa Durga. I am a big Garba and Dandiya fantatic and my special memory with the festival has been about attending Garba nights where famous singers perform. Also, I enjoy dancing with a good group of dancers and my friends."

Aditya Deshmukh aka Special Agent Faizi from Ziddi Dil- Maane Na shared, "I wish a very Happy Navratri to all my fans and viewers. The nine days of Navratri are very special in everyone's life, and we love celebrating it to our fullest. I used to wear nine different clothes each day during my childhood, which is one of my best memories. I even used to ask my friends to colour- coordinate the same colour of clothes when we went out for Dandiya nights. At my home, we pray to Durga Maa for those nine days, and it is always a very positive and wonderful vibe to be around. So this year, we will celebrate it by doing a Garba night at our home."

Shaalien Malhotra aka Karan Shergill from Ziddi Dil- Maane Na shared, "I was born and brought up in Delhi, and it is a very cross-cultural city. So, Navratri has always been about looking forward to the delicacies like Halwa, Poori and Chhole that is made on the eighth day. When I grew up, I wanted to play Garba, and I have attended the Garba and Dandiya nights here in Mumbai. It's such a great vibe watching them all dancing well-coordinated and enthusiastically. I have visited Falguni Pathak's Dandiya nights, and it looks nothing less than a rock concert. Garba and Dandiya is so joyous, and it brings you immense happiness. I wish my fans a very happy Navratri, and I have received an immense amount of love for my character in Ziddi Dil, and I feel really grateful to them. I just urge them all to be safe in these unprecedented times and should continue to wear masks, sanitize their hands and be safe!"

Simple Kaul aka Koel from Ziddi Dil- Maane Na said, "During my childhood, we used to be up all night as there was a temple nearby where celebrations would go on in full swing. I have always cherished these memories, and it is special to me. I make sure to visit a temple during the nine days and take Maa Durga's blessings. I wish all my fans a joyous celebration and urge them all to celebrate it with full love and enthusiasm and also be very cognizant about the environment around.”