Yukti Kapoor, Sayantani Ghosh, Aditya Deshmukh, Anup Upadhyay – SAB TV Artists Get Nostalgic On Janmashtami

SAB TV artists Yukti Kapoor (Maddam Sir), Aditya Deshmukh (Ziddi Dil – Maane Na), Anup Upadhyay (Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai) and Sayantani Ghosh (Tera Yaar Hoon Main) reminisce childhood memories of their Janmashtami celebrations.

Yukti Kapoor, essaying the role of Sub Inspector Karishma Singh in Maddam Sir said, “Every year during my childhood days we used to visit a mandir near my house which used to organize a festive set up to narrate the birth story of Lord Krishna. Many people used to also dress up as different characters and I used to enjoy donning the look of Radha while my best friend would don the look of Lord Krishna. We used to have a lot of fun and it continues to be a fond memory that I cherish this day. I had witnessed Dahi Handi for the very first time when I had shifted to Mumbai. Hats off to the people who pick up the courage to form a human pyramid so massive. It is a thrilling experience to watch people break the matka.”

Aditya Deshmukh, essaying the role of Special Agent Faizi in Ziddi Dil – Maane Na shared, “Usually, during Janmashtami, I recall always having exams during this time of the year and missing out on all thecelebrations. Though, I fondly remember my father making a prasad called sundim at mid-night. This is a tradition followed in a Brahmin Maharashtrian family. Making the prasad plays a very important role during Janmashtami as it marks Lord Krishna’s birth. I also fondly recall enjoying participating in Dahi Handi the next day. I still feel the thrill of climbing, forming human pyramids and breaking the matka’s. Those days hold some very precious memories. If only life had a rewind button, I would like to bring back those fun days from my childhood.”

Exclusive: Kaveri Priyam On Doing Ziddi Dil Maane Na, An Army Backdrop Show

Anup Upadhyay, essaying the role of Jaldiram Sharma in Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai said, “In my hometown in Ganj Dundwara, Janmashtami was always celebrated extravagantly. All the temples used to be fully decorated and everyone used to ensure to decorate their respective houses. My friends and I used to collect prasad from every household and enjoy eating them. Mithai is every child’s favourite, it continues to be mine and this day, there was restriction of eating sweets. The entire city would be full of life throughout the day which we all used to be very fond of. To date, I fondly cherish those days.”

“Over the years, I have enjoyed watching Dahi Handi in Mumbai and would like to specially request my fans and viewers to be extra cautious while forming a human pyramid for Dahi Handi, this year. My best wishes to one all on this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.”

EXCLUSIVE! Badi Door Se Aaye Hai Season 2 To Go On-Air In December 2021?

Sayantani Ghosh, essaying the role of Daljeet Kaur Bagga in Tera Yaar Hoon Main said, “Growing up, I have visited temples and been part of a lot of rituals and ceremonies. We used to celebrate every festival with a lot of gaiety and splendour. I value the teachings of Lord Krishna and resonate with them. His teachings are so relevant and true. Plus, his playful and colourful personality makes him so real and adds so much to his allure. This day is his celebration and over my years of living in Mumbai, I’ve witnessed Janmashtami been celebrated beautifully. When I witnessed my first human pyramid for the Dahi Handi event, I was completely dumbfounded. It was beyond my imagination that something like this can be done. The energy in that event is unlike anything I’ve seen. This year, I want to give my best wishes to all my fans and viewers and wish everyone a Happy Janmashtami.”