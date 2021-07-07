Zaan Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Urvashi Dholakia, Ghanshyam Nayak And Others Mourn The Demise Of Dilip Kumar

The legendary Dilip Kumar passed away this morning (July 7) at the age of 98. The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital on June 30 as he was unwell. He's survived by his wife, actor Saira Banu. The industry is deeply saddened by his passing away and many actors and actresses all around are mourning his death and paying tribute to the legend.

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’s Zaan Khan paid his condolences and revealed that he considers the legendary actor his idol and always takes inspiration from him. Zaan said, “It's very sad news. If we talk about his contribution then he was my idol. Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan these three actors are my favorites across three generations. People used to call Dilip sir Tragedy king. Whenever I am doing my emotional scenes, I used to fall back on his performances and watch them. How much ever I try, I would never reach close to him. But I try my level best. I think It's a big loss for the industry and no one can ever take the place of Dilip Saab. May Allah give him Jannat (heaven).”

Delnaaz Irani told Pinkvilla that she is deeply saddened by Dilip Kumar’s death. The actress shared that she will always remember him as her father's favourite actor."He was a great actor. The earliest memories that I have is that he was my father's favourite actor, that's how I know Dilip Kumar. My dad, who was a complete Hindi movie buff, could not look beyond two actors – Dilip Ji and Shammi Kapoor. My father loved music and he would sing really well so he loved Shammi Ji for the kind of dance that he did, and for Dilip Ji he would always say 'Dilip Kumar jevo koi paida nathi thayo.'"



Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni said, “Dilip Kumar was a fantastic actor. There can never be another Dilip Kumar in Bollywood. He knew his craft well and the wide range of roles he did only goes on to say the artist that he was. From Mughal-E-Azam to Shakti to Mashal, he added his persona to the characters taking them to another level. He will live through his films forever."

Jasmin Bhasin also remembered the legend and said, “Today I woke up to the sad news of Dilip Kumar passing away. He was a legend. My parents loved his films so much that we got to watch them a lot while growing up. I loved him in Saudagar. His subtle acting breathed life into the characters he performed in various films. Rest in peace Dilip saab!”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak remembered the late actor and shared that he had worked once with Kumar for a day on a TV serial. The show was produced by the evergreen star and its shoot took place at his residence.

Ghanashyam opened up about the experience and told SpotBoyE, "He gave me all the instructions and asked me to not do acting and keep it natural. In no time, we finished the scene and he was really impressed. The shoot was for one day but I can't forget that day ever. Immediately after my scene he came to me and said you did it really well and your cheque is ready. But you can't leave from here until you eat with us. Being a star he treated me so well. When I said, 'Sir it's too early to have food for me, I would leave now', so he said, 'Tum hamare ghar ke member ho, aise bina khaaye jaaoge to kaise chalega?'"

Meanwhile, many other celebrities from the industry are sharing their condolences on social media for the late actor by putting out posts in his memory. Urvashi Dholakia also recalled her experience of working with Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano and revealed that the evergreen actor has taught her Urdu. The actress cherishes the opportunity of working with him, who is considered to be an institution of acting.

Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly also paid tribute to the veteran actor whilst reminiscing her favourite song of Dilip Kumar from her childhood days. The actress shared a video clip from the celebrated actor’s song 'Nain Lad Jai Hai’ from his movie Ganga Jamuna and wrote, “An Era has ended … but the legend will live on forever …..Sadgati”

Producer Ekta Kapoor offered her condolences by sharing a picture of Dilip Kumar from his younger days on to her Instagram story and wrote, “RIP Truly the end of an era. #Dilip Kumar sahab has inspired generations and will continue to do so. You will live on in our memories forever... May your journey ahead he as beautiful as your life here…”

Hina Khan, too, penned a heart note as she mourned veteran actor’s demise. She wrote, “Rest in Peace Legend A You were my Dads all time Favourite.. Mom cried.. Have heard your songs everyday in our lives.. You will be missed.. #LegendDilip Kumar Prayers and strength to the family and friends.. (sic)”