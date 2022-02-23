Amar Reacts To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Return; Says Its Remake Will Be Mother Of All Remakes

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the iconic shows on Indian television. The characters are even remembered today. It was one of the longest-running shows on television and made lead pair Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay stars overnight. The show which was aired 22 years ago, is back on the small screen. Amar Upadhyay reacts to the show's return and got all nostalgic.

Amar told Times Of India that he had been hearing for a while now that the makers and the channel wanted to rerun KSBKBT, and finally, it is there on air.

The actor got nostalgic and said, "It is a good feeling to have that show back on TV. A lot of my new young fans, who haven't seen me in Kyunki... will now get a chance. It is not only a special show for me but a landmark show for the entire TV fraternity. It is the only TV drama to have touched such high ratings, especially when the death of my character was shown and then when I returned to the show. Never have we seen such an attachment with a character where fans have pelted stones at the maker's house to bring back a character. In fact, several celebrities called up the makers asking the character to be brought back."

He revealed that many people must not be aware that when he had signed the show, he was told that his journey is going to be there till finite episodes only, but the entire team had a lot of masti (fun) at that time since there wasn't a concept of vanity vans. He said that they all used to get ready in a big room in a basement, which was divided into two parts, and the whole gang including Smriti had some really wonderful moments. He added that now when he shoots, he sees that people are mostly busy in themselves, and are sitting in their vanity vans or their rooms, which never happened during that time.

There have also been rumours of the remake of Kyunki, regarding the same, Amar said "The remake of Kyunki is going to be the mother of all remakes whenever it happens. Even I have heard about the sequel or the remake of Kyunki being in the pipeline. Just recently I got to know about it and Ekta has always wanted that too. Smriti I think will not be able to be a part of it being a minister but if given a choice I would love to be a part of it again."