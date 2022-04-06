Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Opens Up About The Time They Had To Sell Their House

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly recently opened up about her late father Anil Ganguly who was a notable filmmaker in the 1970s. The actress’ father has directed films like Kora Kagaz and Tapasya among many others. But despite his success, the Rupali recalled a point in their lives when they had to sell their house.

She told Pinkvilla that her father was once making a film with Dharmendra that got delayed and as a result, they had to sell their house, which was a tough phase for the family. The actress said that the film business has an organised now, but everything was quite haywire back in the day.

Rupali shared, “At that time, it was more about the passion of making films, rather than the money. Now making movies is a proper business, back then it was madness. People used to sell their houses to make movies. And if the film flops, the house is gone. This is what happened with us.”

Rupali also mentioned that her father was known for making films quickly whilst adding that the 1985 film Saaheb, starring Anil Kapoor, Rakhee and Amrita Singh was shot in just 40 days. However, when the film with Dharmendra kept getting delayed, it got difficult. “My dad had made a film with Dharmendra. It had dragged on for 3-4 years. We lost a lot during that. But as they say, whatever goes up, has to come down,” she added.

In the chat, Rupali even spoke about the success of her show Anupamaa and how it has helped her discover self-love. The actress said, “It has given me so much as an individual. It has given me confidence, that maybe I am a good actor. Not that I did not appreciate myself but there was no self-love. There is self-worth (now). There is a confidence that perhaps I know my craft.”