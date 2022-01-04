Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna Was Not The First Choice To Play Anuj? THESE 4 Actors Were Considered Before Him

Star Plus’ Anupamaa is the number one show on the TRP chart. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s bond on the drama series is being widely loved by the audience. However, it's recently been revealed that Gaurav, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia, was not the first choice of the makers for the role.

Prior to approaching Khanna, the coveted role was first offered to four big TV actors, but their loss proved to be Gaurav’s gain. As per a Telly Chakkar report, the showrunners had approached Gurmeet Choudhary, Karan Patel, Arhaan Behll and Gautam Gulati.

According to the report, Gurmeet Choudhary turned down the offer as he could not relate to the character. Yeh Hai Mohabattein fame Karan Patel also refused it due to some personal commitment. Arhaan Behll followed suit and turned down the role as he was busy with other work projects. Gautam Gulati, on the other hand, did not step into play Anuj as he was in his transition phase from TV to films.

Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma Reacts To The Show Topping The TRP Chart; Talks About The New Entry Aneri Vajani

Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna Reveals How He Evolved As An Actor; Actor Says He Is Workaholic

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna recently opened up about coming on board for Anupamaa. In an interview with SpotBoyE, the actor had expressed his excitement and said, “I always wanted to work with Rajan Shahi for the longest time and the moment I got the chance to play this role I was really happy and grasped it with both hands. Appreciation for my character is great and people are loving my character. Wherever I go people have started addressing me as Anuj and it feels amazing.”

“Some come and tell me I have made spectacles back in fashion. I used it just to add age touch to my character and to look it more mature. I am happy that it has worked so well. I hope the audience keeps loving the show,” he added.