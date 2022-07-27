Anupamaa's Paras Says His Character Had Hardly Anything To Do; Adds He's Looking Forward To New Journey

Paras Kalnawat, who was seen playing the role of Samar in Anupamaa, is out of the show. Recently, the production house released a statement in which they mentioned that they have terminated the actor's contract as he signed another show on a rival channel. Now, the actor has revealed the reason for his exit.

Paras mentioned that he is looking forward to the new journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He also revealed that when the news came out in the media, he had not signed the show, but makers felt that he didn't inform them.

Paras was quoted by Bombay Times as saying, "I am looking forward to my new journey on Jhalak ... But the fact is that I hadn't signed Jhalak when the news came out in the media. But the makers felt that I did not inform them before giving a nod to the dance reality show. I can understand their point of view that I should have taken their permission or consulted them before considering the Jhalak... offer."

On what made him sign the other show, he revealed that since past one year, he had nothing to do in Anupamaa.

He said, "My character Samar was not having anything to do in the show since the past one year. After Nandini's (Anagha Bhosale) character exited, my character hardly had anything to do. And then many new characters were introduced in the show and the focus shifted to another new family. I did not want to be reduced to just a family member standing in the background doing nothing on the show."

Paras said that although he understands that you have a track for a few months and then others come into focus, he added that he wasn't really growing, which is when Jhalak was offered, and he found it exciting. He said that he had informed the makers about how he felt regarding his role and his career graph, but they were not sure when his track would be back on the show.

The actor said that he had received immense love and affection because of the show and he respects the entire team. He concluded by saying that he is sure that they will also continue to love him and he is now looking forward to the new journey.