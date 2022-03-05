Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly On Romancing Gaurav Khanna On-Screen: I Get Butterflies In My Stomach

Rupali Ganguly has been winning hearts with her performance in the show Anupamaa. Apart from her performance, her cute chemistry with co-star Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show, is being loved by all. Talking about the ongoing track in Anupamaa, Rupali's character Anupama has confessed her love for Anuj Kapadia.

Their love story is blossoming with each passing episode and fans are eager to see what happens next in Anupama and Anuj's life. Rupali Ganguly also feels that the track is very much organic and appealing to the audience. While speaking about romancing Gaurav Khanna on screen, Rupali said that she gets butterflies in her stomach after seeing their beautiful romantic scenes.

The actress told ETimes TV, "The way Rajan Shahi (producer) and his team have created this whole track of Anupama's transformation, is just so heart-warming. Just like I always say that there is a little girl in every woman and a boy in every man, and whenever I watch my scenes with Gaurav, who plays Anuj, I get butterflies in my stomach. Iss umar mein bhi Rajan Shahi ne meri heroine banne ki saari muradein poori kar di hain."

Rupali Ganguly is also surprised as she is romancing on screen at the age of 44. She said that there is no physical contact between Gaurav and her, but it still looks beautiful on screen. When asked about her husband's reaction to her love track in Anupamaa, she said that he is loving the same.

Rupali said that her husband Ashwin Verma is her biggest critic and supporter. He gives his honest opinions about her work. Talking about her ongoing show Anupamaa, it also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Aneri Vajani, Paras Kalnawat and others in key roles.