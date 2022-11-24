    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot And Tina Datta REACT To Sumbul’s Friend Fahmaan Khan Enters The House; WATCH

      Weekend is around the corner and Bigg Boss 16 is gearing up for yet another mind boggling twist. As the popular reality show is in its eighth week, it is set to get its first wild card contestant of the season. As per the promo, Sumbul's rumoured boyfriend Fahmaan Khan will be entering Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant. His entry has been grabbing a lot of attention as Sumbul has been over the moon with Fahmaan's arrival.

      Sumbul Teary-Eyed As Fahmaan Enters BB House

      In the promo, Sumbul was in disbelief initially as Fahmaan made his way into the Bigg Boss house. The Imlie actress hugged him tightly and was in tears to have him by her side. She even quizzed him about what made him change his decision to which Fahmaan replied saying that he came because he thought she needed him.

      Shalin Bhanot And Tina Datta’s Reaction To Fahmaan’s entry

      As the entire house was elated to see Sumbul beaming with joy post Fahmaan's arrival, it was Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's reaction that grabbed the eyeballs. The duo was seen walking hand in hand in the garden and thanked Bigg Boss to bring Fahmaan at the right time. Shalin said, "Bigg Boss bahut sahi samay pe aap le ke aaye", to which Tina said, "I swear".

      Shalin & Tina To Lose Calm On Sumbul

      On the other hand, Shalin and Tina, whose bond with Sumbul has been fluctuating for a while, will be seen losing their calm over the Imlie actress. As per the promo, Shalin was also seen stating that it is Sumbul who tried to approach them every now and then while Tina was upset about her character being assassinated because of the Imlie actress.

      Sumbul nominated for elimination

      Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is in the danger zone this week as she has been nominated for eviction along with Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Archana Gupta and Ankit Gautam. As speculations are rife about who will walk out of Bigg Boss 16 this week, it will be interesting to see if Sumbul will be able to escape the elimination.

      Sumbul’s Father Wants Her Daughter To Come Out Soon

      On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father, who is upset with Shalin and Tina's dirty game against Sumbul, have asked her fan not to vote for her. He stated that he wants her daughter to be out soon as the house is not for her.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 19:32 [IST]
