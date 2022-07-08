Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash All Set To Feature In Romantic Music Video Titled ‘Baarish Aayi Hain'

Television's buzziest couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all set to wow us once again with their chemistry. The duo has joined hands for a new romantic music video based on the monsoon theme titled 'Baarish Aayi Hain.'

After their Bigg Boss 15 stint, the famous actors continued to delight their fans by being vocal about their feelings for each other. Hence, TejRan is undoubtedly the best couple to see together on-screen as they account for some sizzling chemistry.

The first poster of 'Baarish Aayi Hain' was shared by the couple on their respective social media accounts today, Kundrra wrote in his caption, "The Rain Song of all Rain songs of the season. #BaarishAayiHain out on 14th July. On the @vyrloriginals Youtube channel. This one is special (sic)."

Tejasswi, on the other hand, wrote, "Rains + Music = Romance. Presenting #BaarishAayiHain out on 14th July. On the @vyrloriginals Youtube channel. This one is close to my heart". As soon as they announced this and treated their fans with a glimpse of it, the couple’s fandom expressed their excitement and happiness in the comment section. Several of them said that they cannot wait for the song's release.

Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash starrer 'Baarish Aayi Hain’ has been sung by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal. The music of the song has been composed by Javed-Mohsin and the lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Verma. The romantic number is all set to release on July 14.