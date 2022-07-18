KKK 12: Arjun Bijlani Reveals He Shared Dos & Don'ts With Kanika Mann; Hopes She Is In Top 6

Before leaving to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Kanika Mann worked with Arjun Bijlani. He will soon be returning with the chapter 2 of his web show, Roohaniyat with Kanika. Arjun revealed that he had shared do's and don'ts with Kanika as she was doing KKK 12. He hopes she is in top 6 otherwise he would lose face considering he was the winner of KKK 11.

Arjun was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "When she decided to go for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she asked me for some tips. She asked me what she should be doing and all. So, whatever knowledge I gained from the show, I shared with her. I told her the dos and don'ts and how to survive till the end. I hope she does survive till the end, considering I am the winner of season 11. She should be at least part of Top 6, toh naak nahi karegi meri (laughs). Because eventually it is a stunt-based show, strategy is important."

He said that if they perform their stunts nicely only, they will be able to survive on the show. He added that they have to perform to stick there and sometimes even though they are doing their best, their bad day might get them out or eliminated, which is the format of the show.The actor was all praise for Kanika and said that although she is a mastikhor, she is focussed on work as well. He revealed that they have lunches together, spend time together on outdoor shoots, work together and entire team becomes like a family.

He said, "I had an amazing time working with Kanika. She's full of energy and also quite a mastikhor, but when it comes to work, she is all serious. She has the right balance of having fun and being focussed towards her work. I liked that part because when I am working, I also do the same thing. Now, it's been one year of working together so we share a lot of things."