Mahek Chahal Is Ready To Fall In Love, But Says 'Ladke Milte Hi Nahi'

Mahek Chahal has been in the news since a while now. There are reports that the ex-Bigg Boss contestant might be seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. Meanwhile, recently, the actress opened up about her personal life. She said that she is ready to take the plunge, but she is not finding a right guy. The actress also revealed that she travels a lot, which is the reason that she is not finding a right guy.

She was quoted by HT as saying, "I'm so ready to fall in love, but ladke milte hi nahi. I travel so much, it's very difficult to be with me. Most of the guys look for domesticated girls. It's difficult for me to live a lifestyle like that. Meri kismat mein nahi likha hoga for now."

When asked what she is looking for in her potential partner, she said, "I need a humble and simple guy, funny like me. I'm not looking for anybody, but if it happens, it happens. Guys come find me!"

The actress is open to arranged marriage and said that all the dating apps are new forms of arranged marriage, so she is open to anything, and added, "bas shaadi hojaaye (laughs)."

While Mahek is confident of herself, she opened up about her insecurities. She said that everybody is insecure. She added that when she wakes up in the morning and her face doesn't look good, she wonders if she can go to work that day!

The actress said that she does feel bad when she doesn't look good, but then at the end of the day she feels that 'You are human'. She added that everyone has days when they look fab and sometimes they don't look good. Mahek concluded by saying that people often tell her that she looks different on-screen and off-screen.