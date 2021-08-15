Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 August 15 Highlights: Mahek Chahal Gets Eliminated From The Rohit Shetty Show

The August 15 episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 begins with a funny singing competition between the girls and the boys. This is followed by Rohit Shetty welcoming everyone and talking to the 'fear fanda' holders. He shares with the contestants that they will be performing a popular stunt of the show which was last attempted in season 8 (2017).

In this stunt, a contestant will have to go through a tunnel and collect all the 10 flags that come on their way. As soon as all the flags get collected, they will have to slide into the water. However, the twist happens to be the fact that there will be a continuous flow of water and wind. Varun Sood, Anushka Sen and Nikki Tamboli attempt the stunt in the same order.

Varun, unfortunately, falls down and is unable to perform. Rohit Shetty asks if anyone would like to do this stunt as Varun’s proxy. Vishal Aditya Singh volunteers to do the stunt but after some time, he also falls down. This is followed by Anushka’s turn, however, she refuses to attempt the task. Nikki Tamboli, on the other hand, successfully completes the stunt. Nikki got 10 flags while Vishal managed to collect 2 flags. As a result, Nikki and Varun are out of the danger zone whilst Anushka goes directly into the eliminations.

The second stunt of the episode takes place between Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, and Mahek Chahal. Each one of them had to lie down in a box filled with different types of cockroaches. Once the stunt starts, they then had to transfer only Madagascar cockroaches into another box, in a stipulated amount of time. Shweta goes first and successfully completes the task. This is followed by Abhinav and Mahek successfully completing it as well. However, Shweta and Abhinav transferred more cockroaches than Mahek. This results in the latter joining Anushka in the elimination round.

In the eviction stunt, Anushka goes first and successfully completes it as well. Mahek, on the other hand, gives up and aborts the stunt as she happens to suffer from a phobia of birds. As a result, Mahek gets eliminated from the show. She became the third contestant to get evicted from season 11 of the stunt-based reality show.