Mahika Sharma Remembers How She Started Singing Songs And Calls Lata Mangeshkar Her First Music Teacher

FIR fame actress Mahika Sharma remembers how she started singing songs and calls the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, her first music teacher.

She says, "I remember during my childhood every morning my mother or my aunts would play the wonderful melodies crooned by Lataji on tape recorder and I would casually sing along. Without knowing the singer's name or the meaning of the songs initially, the songs somehow became a constant in my life. Even though I am a bad singer, I would memorise the way of Lataji sang. Ajeeb Daastan Hai Ye, is still one song I have learned and I keep playing it often."

Mahika remembers meeting the 'Nightingale of India' along with her mentor, the legendary Bhupen Hazarika. She adds, "I was very lucky to meet and greet Lata didi along with my mentor Bhupen Hazarika. She blessed me with Rs 500 the old note which is still with me as her blessings. I never got any other chance to see her. But she is a very special person in my life. She was a woman of determination, will power and commitment and motivation and believed that women can be strongest at their own will. While managing a career, they can be equally responsible to run a house. I'm very inspired by her. She is physically not present with us anymore but her beautiful intentions and music will always keep living with every Indians."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning of multi-organ failure due to COVID complications at the age of 92.