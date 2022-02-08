Nimki Mukhiya Star Bhumika Gurung To Get Married To BF Shekhar Malhotra In March; Read Statement

Bhumika Gurung, who shot to fame with the show Nimki Mukhiya, is getting married to her businessman-boyfriend Shekhar Malhotra in March 2022. According to Times of India report, she is getting married in the first week next month. The actress shared a statement with the media, in which she shared her excitement about her marriage.

Notably, Bhumika Gurung also revealed that the date is not yet finalised, but the wedding will surely happen in March. The wedding ceremony will take place in Mumbai. While revealing more about the preparations, Bhumika said that her friends from out of the city are waiting to book the tickets.

The Humkadam actress said, "A lot of my friends from out of Mumbai want to book their tickets, but I keep telling them that the date is yet to be finalised. The wedding is surely happening in Mumbai because most of our relatives and friends are here. Every day I look at the calendar and I think that there is so much to do and barely any time. Shekhar and I have divided the work equally between us because we don't want to burden our parents. Every now and then I have to push him to do stuff because he is a total workaholic and loses track of time."

Let us tell you, Bhumika Gurung has been dating Shekhar Malhotra for a long time now. While speaking about Shekhar's proposal to her, the actress revealed that she said yes to him when he went down on his knees. Moreover, the actress also revealed that they both share a good bond with each other's families. After her announcement, fans are eager to know her wedding date!