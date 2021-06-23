Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Tina Philip Replaces Bhumika Gurung; Tina Is Glad To Be A Part Of Rajan Shahi's Show

Bhumika Gurung, who plays Meera in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, has exited the show due to health reason. The actress has been replaced by Tina Philip, who was last seen in Aye Mere Humsafar.

Regarding her exit Bhumika revealed to TOI, "I decided to quit the show about two weeks ago, though I wouldn't like to divulge the reasons for that. I had informed the production house about my decision. We arrived at the solution of me exiting the show. However, I also fell sick around that time and have been diagnosed with typhoid. It's a very difficult time for me, as it's taking rather long for me to recover. It's been almost a week since I last shot with them. The production house has been extremely cooperative and has helped me with every possible solution pertaining to health. I am glad that they waited for me and tried to work things out. But I had already decided on exiting the show. At the same time, my health didn't permit me to continue working."

The actress said that she had best time shooting for Pratigya 2 and added that Rajan Shahi (producer of the show) has been warm and supportive. She further added that she always wanted to work with him and she is glad that she got that opportunity. She said that she is definitely heartbroken that I have to leave the show because of the decision she had to make. She hopes that Tina, who is replacing her will do justice to the part and wished her the best.

On the other hand, Tina confirmed that she will be replacing Bhumika. When asked if it would be challenging to replace an actor and join the show midway, she said, "I don't know about stepping into someone's shoes and I don't think about it too much. I just see it as a new role for me. I am really excited about playing the part, as it has got a great graph. The show has a gripping storyline and every character is so beautifully etched out. I have been wanting to associate with producer Rajan Shahi and I am glad that I have finally got an opportunity."

She said that she always looks for different characters as it allows her to showcase her versatility. She said that she played a bahu and a double role in Aye Mere Humsafar and the character that she will be playing in Pratigya 2 is a complete breakaway from all the characters that she has portrayed so far. She added that she will have to learn to speak in UP accent and it's a challenge, which is what makes it exciting. She concluded by saying that she is looking forward to this new journey.