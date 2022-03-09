Rupali Ganguly Reveals She Was Apprehensive About Playing The Lead Role In Anupamaa For THIS Reason

Rupali Ganguly has been winning a lot of accolades and love for her stellar performance on Star Plus’ Anupamaa. However, the actress recently revealed that she was apprehensive about taking up the show as she felt overweight and wanted to look slim on screen. She shared that she had also requested producer Rajan Shahi to let her lose some weight as she was playing the lead role.

Rupali told ETimes TV, “When I joined Anupamaa, I was a little plump and I told our producer Rajan Shahi that you want a heroine and at this age, let me lose some weight. But the producer told me that he didn't want a heroine but a mother instead. 'I want a mother and you are perfect for the role because mothers are like this. Mother’s don’t get time to hit the gym and have a perfect figure and have a flat stomach. Maa maa hoti hai, she will first think about her kids, family, house and later maybe she will think about herself if she gets time’."

The actress further revealed that she was a housewife for seven years and had self-doubts about her comeback when she joined the show. She said, “I was a housewife for seven years and was at home. So, there was a self-doubt when I joined the show. Will I look good on-screen, will I look fat? Especially when you were once known for having a good figure. So to accept yourself onscreen and what people will think of me like why has she put on so much weight, how will look, will my show be accepted because maybe I will be so bad, will I be able to act well after seven years gap, there were so many self-doubts.”

It must be noted that Rupali plays the titular role of a Gujarati homemaker on the hit series. The actress, who returned to the screen after a gap of seven years with Anupamaa, has been earning a lot of praise for her performance on the show which has been declared as one of the top-rated programs on Indian television.

Ganguly is also well known for starring as Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She has even appeared in other popular shows such as Sanjeevani, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi among others.