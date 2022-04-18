Salman Khan Was Being Protective Of Shehnaaz At Baba Siddique's Iftar Bash; They Talked For Hours: Report

Recently, Baba Siddique hosted a grand Iftar party which was graced by who's who from television and Bollywood industry. Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill were among the celebrities who graced the party. As the viewers are aware, Salman had often praised Shehnaaz for her genuine game during her stay in the BB 13 house. He also shares a great emotional bond with her, which was evident when she graced BB 15 finale.

As per Bollywood Life report, Shehnaaz and Salman bonded on the red carpet of the Iftar party and their chemistry grabbed all the right attention. The report suggested that Salman appeared quite concerned about Shehnaaz; was seen taking care of her and made her feel like a family member.

The report suggested, "Salman and Shehnaaz talked for hours and they even had food together. In fact, Salman made Shehnaaz sit next to him so that she could be comfortable at the bash. They were talking non-stop and Shehnaaz as always looked happy in Salman's company."The report further revealed, "Salman appeared quite concerned about Shehnaaz and was seen taking care of her. He was also seen being very protective of her. While many of Salman's acquaintances flocked to his table to meet and greet him, the Dabangg Khan ensured that Shehnaaz is comfortable all the time and made her feel like a family member."

At the bash, Salman was seen in all black attire while Shehnaaz looked simple yet elegant in a silver suit. Everyone seemed impressed with Sana's simplicity as she posed for shutterbugs.