Singer Sayli Kamble Ties The Knot With Fiancé Dhawal; Pawandeep, Arunita, Nihal & Others Attend Wedding

Indian Idol 12's finalist and singer Sayli Kamble tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dhawal on April 24, 2022 in a traditional Maharashtrian style wedding in Kalyan, Maharashtra. A few months ago, the couple had got engaged in the presence of their close friends and family members. Interestingly, Sayli's friends and co-contestants of Indian Idol 12 such as Nihal Tauro, Nachiket Lele, Ashish Kulkarni, Mohd Danish, Sawai Bhat and others attended Sayli and Dhawal's wedding.

For the wedding, Sayli Kamble wore a traditional yellow kashta saree, on the other hand, Dhawal donned white kurta and purple dhoti paired with peshwai pheta. They are indeed looking amazing together and her fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful looks.

Interestingly, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nachiket Lele, Ashish Kulkarni, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sawai Bhat and others also looked dashing in stylish formal wear. After the wedding, the couple held a grand reception party for the guests. Photos and videos from the ceremony are going viral on social media. Let's have a look-

Arunita Kanjilal wished Sayli a happy married life. In an interview with ETimes TV, she said, "I am very happy for Sayli di. I have been close to her since our last show. She was my first roommate and we have great memories together. Seeing her getting married today will be heart touching. I have also learnt a lot from her as a singer."

Let us tell you, Sayli Kamble will be seen as one of the captains of Superstar Singer 2. The show will also have Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali and Mohd Danish as captains of the show. For the unversed, the show is being judged by Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya.

Filmibeat wishes Sayli and Dhawal a happy married life!