Pawandeep Receives Audi Q7 From Arunita, Gold Chain From Sayli; Know What Others Gifted Indian Idol 12 Winner

Pawandeep
Rajan
won
the
Indian
Idol
12
trophy
on
August
15
on
the
occasion
of
Independence
Day.
The
singer
received
a
prize
of
a
cheque
of
Rs
25
lakh
and
a
swanky
car.
After
his
victory,
Pawandeep
has
been
receiving
immense
love
and
blessings
from
his
fans.
Apart
from
them,
he
is
also
said
to
have
received
some
amazing
gifts
from
other
Indian
Idol
12
contestants.
A
report
published
in
Bollywood
Life
states
that
the
first
runner-up
of
Indian
Idol
12
and
dear
friend
of
Pawandeep
Rajan,
Arunita
Kanjilal
has
gifted
him
an
expensive
Audi
Q7
as
a
token
of
love.
The
report
states
that
the
car's
price
starts
from
Rs
69.27
lakh
and
goes
up
to
Rs
81.18
lakh.
Isn't
it
amazing?
Apart
from
her,
Sayli
Kamble
has
reportedly
gifted
him
a
gold
chain
worth
Rs
72,000.
Moreover,
Mohd
Danish
gifted
him
a
guitar
worth
Rs
14
lakh.
Shanmukhapriya
sent
him
a
Manish
Malhotra-designed
suit
of
Rs
1.3
lakh.
Not
only
these
finalists
but
other
contestants
like
Sawai
Bhatt,
Anjali
Gaikwad
and
Ashish
Kulkarni
have
also
gifted
special
items
to
Pawandeep
Rajan.
The
report
further
states
that
Sawai
Bhatt
bought
a
traditional
Rajasthani
outfit
for
Pawandeep,
while
Anjali
Gaikwad
gifted
him
a
platinum
bracelet
worth
Rs
4
lakh.
Notably,
Ashish
Kulkarni
sent
him
a
pair
of
Nike
shoes
worth
Rs
35,000.
Looks
like,
the
contestants
had
planned
to
gift
such
expensive
gifts
to
the
Indian
Idol
12
winner.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
Talking
about
Pawandeep
Rajan,
the
winner
has
now
officially
collaborated
with
Ashish
Kulkarni
and
they
have
formed
their
music
alliance
called
'Pawandeep
and
Ashish
Music
Director
Duo'.
The
duo
will
soon
be
coming
up
with
their
own
music
album.