Pawandeep Receives Audi Q7 From Arunita, Gold Chain From Sayli; Know What Others Gifted Indian Idol 12 Winner

Pawandeep Rajan won the Indian Idol 12 trophy on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. The singer received a prize of a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a swanky car. After his victory, Pawandeep has been receiving immense love and blessings from his fans. Apart from them, he is also said to have received some amazing gifts from other Indian Idol 12 contestants.

A report published in Bollywood Life states that the first runner-up of Indian Idol 12 and dear friend of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal has gifted him an expensive Audi Q7 as a token of love. The report states that the car's price starts from Rs 69.27 lakh and goes up to Rs 81.18 lakh. Isn't it amazing?

Apart from her, Sayli Kamble has reportedly gifted him a gold chain worth Rs 72,000. Moreover, Mohd Danish gifted him a guitar worth Rs 14 lakh. Shanmukhapriya sent him a Manish Malhotra-designed suit of Rs 1.3 lakh. Not only these finalists but other contestants like Sawai Bhatt, Anjali Gaikwad and Ashish Kulkarni have also gifted special items to Pawandeep Rajan.

The report further states that Sawai Bhatt bought a traditional Rajasthani outfit for Pawandeep, while Anjali Gaikwad gifted him a platinum bracelet worth Rs 4 lakh. Notably, Ashish Kulkarni sent him a pair of Nike shoes worth Rs 35,000. Looks like, the contestants had planned to gift such expensive gifts to the Indian Idol 12 winner. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Pawandeep Rajan, the winner has now officially collaborated with Ashish Kulkarni and they have formed their music alliance called 'Pawandeep and Ashish Music Director Duo'. The duo will soon be coming up with their own music album.