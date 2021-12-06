Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita, Sayli & Danish Enjoy Their Time In Canada During Their Concert Tour

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and the other top singers of the singing reality show such as Arunita Kanjilal, Danish Mohammad, Sayli Kamble recently travelled overseas to perform in a number of locations in the United Kingdom. The singers are been making the most of their popularity.

After wrapping up their London tour, Pawandeep, Arunita, Danish and Sayli are enjoying their time in freezing Canada. They have been sharing glimpses with fans on social media having a whale of a time in the festive cold.

The young artists are performing live concerts and Danish shared a fun picture from the airport, right before they flew to Canada for their shows. Even in the freezing weather, Arunita, Sayli, Pawandeep and Danish looked all charged up and bundled in layers of clothing to keep themselves warm.

Mohd Danish also shared a post with Pawandeep and captioned it as, "Vancouver are you ready?" Check out the post below:

In another post, Sayli was all smiles as she poses against a limousine. Kamble is dressed in smart casuals on the streets of the foreign city. She also shared a lovely photo where we get to see a decorated Christmas tree. Take a look!

The former contestants even enjoyed a luxurious ride and fancy life in Canada. Check out their other fun posts below:

On the professional front, the Indian Idol 12 contestants have continued to stay in the limelight with their music videos and international singing tours. Pawandeep and Arunita came together for a romantic single together titled 'Manzoor Dil’. The song was well-received by their fans.