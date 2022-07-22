TMKOC: Kiran Bhatt Reveals How He Bagged The Role; Says He's Trying To Copy Ghanshyam's Mannerism

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. A few weeks ago, the show got new Nattu Kaka and the producer Asit Modi revealed Kiran Bhatt as replacement of late actor Ghanshyam Nayak. Recently, Kiran revealed how he bagged the role and said that he is trying to copy Ghanshyam's mannerism in his own way as people liked him a lot.

Kiran said that it is a very good feeling to play the iconic character of Nattu Kaka. He said, "I was called for the audition for this role by Asit Modi ji and the makers liked my way of doing it and so that is how I bagged it. Asit ji ne bola you have to do the role and I couldn't say no to him. I had met Ghanshyam ji several times in the past. I used to tell him how good the show is not realizing that I will be a part of his show one day and would be replacing him. The first day of the shoot was a very emotional moment for me."

When asked if he is following the body language of the original Nattu Kaka or is he trying to bring his own flavour to the role, he said, "Yeh jo Nattu ka character hai usko live rakhne ke liye I am trying to copy his mannerisms in my own way. People used to like him a lot and so I am sticking to how he used to portray the character."Kiran revealed that he had done a daily soap Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi a long time back, in which he played the role of Ketki Dave's brother. He said that it was a different show and added that things have changed a lot today and are way too professional today and even technically they are very sound.

Saumya Tandon Says Many Warned Her About Quitting Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain; Adds She Doesn't Miss The Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Nishant Bhat Says Never In His Wildest Dreams He Thought That A Pig Would Attack Him

The actor said that he didn't do many shows as he has been quite busy on the Gujrati theatre front where he produced, directed, wrote and even acted in the plays. He added that before lockdown, Gujrati theatre was doing really well and there is money in Gujrati theatre too, but the scene was not good during the pandemic and lockdown. He concluded by saying that things are improving now.