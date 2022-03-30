TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The Chart; Imlie Enters Top 10

The
online
TRP
ratings
for
the
Week
12
are
out.
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
beaten
Naagin
6
and
Anupamaa
and
topped
the
list.
While
Fanaa:
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
has
retained
its
place,
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
has
witnessed
a
drop.
Kumkum
Bhagya
has
been
replaced
by
Imlie
on
the
chart.
Take
a
look
at
top
10
shows
that
are
ruling
Online
TRP
chart.
Top
3
Shows
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
topped
the
TRP
chart
with
46.0
rating
points
followed
by
Naagin
6
and
Anupamaa
at
the
second
and
third
places
with
44.0
and
43.0
points,
respectively.
Fanaa:
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
Fanaa:
Ishq
Mein
Marjawan
starring
Zain
Imam
and
Reem
Shaikh
has
retained
its
fourth
place.
The
Colors
TV's
show
has
managed
to
get
41.0
rating
points.
Kundali
Bhagya
&
Bhagya
Lakshmi
While
Kundali
Bhagya
has
jumped
to
the
fifth
place,
Bhagya
Lakshmi
has
dropped
to
the
sixth
place.
The
Zee
TV's
shows
have
managed
to
get
37.0
and
35.0
rating
points,
respectively.