TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The Chart; Imlie Enters Top 10

Top 3 Shows

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has topped the TRP chart with 46.0 rating points followed by Naagin 6 and Anupamaa at the second and third places with 44.0 and 43.0 points, respectively.

Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan

Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan starring Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh has retained its fourth place. The Colors TV's show has managed to get 41.0 rating points.

Kundali Bhagya & Bhagya Lakshmi

While Kundali Bhagya has jumped to the fifth place, Bhagya Lakshmi has dropped to the sixth place. The Zee TV's shows have managed to get 37.0 and 35.0 rating points, respectively.

BALH 2 & TMKOC

While Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Ache Lagte Hain 2 has dropped to the seventh place with 32.0 points, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its eighth place with 29.0 points.

YHC & Imlie

Yeh Hai Chahatein has grabbed the ninth place with 26.0 points. Imlie is the new entry to the list, which has managed to occupy the tenth place with 25.0 points.