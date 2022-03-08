Udaariyaan's Ankit Gupta & Priyanka Talk About Their Character Graphs; Reveal They Were Appreciated

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary, who play the roles of Fateh and Tejo in Udaariyaan, have been winning hearts with their amazing performances. The actors are loved by fans and they even trend the couple on social media. The actors recently spoke about their character graphs, how it improved and revealed that they were showered with lots of love and appreciation.

About his role, Ankit said that although he was abused when he (his character) did wrong, he was appreciated when he did good things in the show.



Ankit was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I think till the airport scene, everything happened with what we were told so the broader story we knew, all of that happened, but I personally, never thought Fateh will have so many graphs with ups and downs and that audiences will get so connected to it when he did wrong, I was abused but when he did good things, I was appreciated and that was very overwhelming."

On the other hand, Priyanka, who was portrayed as strong women, who stand for the wrong and voice her opinion, has come out stronger in the show.

She said, "What I was told, Tejo is not a poor girl, she does everything, but she is very strong and she will also stand for the wrong and voice her opinion. When I was briefed, that is what I was told and that is the graph that has been maintained. She is a strong woman but at the same time, she also thinks about her family's happiness, I am really happy. I could feel Ankit getting hate messages, but I have only received a lot of love for my character."