Vipul Roy & Melis Atici Expecting Their First Baby; Actor Shares His Excitement

Vipul Roy, who tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Melis Atici in December last year, is expecting a baby. The actor shared the same on his Instagram account by sharing their wedding picture.

The actor wrote, "Vipul + melis = 🍼. Happy to announce Father 🧿Soon 🙏🙏. #fatherday #love #happiness #family #vipulroy. Vipul also shared his excited and was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Yes, Melis is pregnant and we are expecting our baby in September or October. I am really excited and waiting to experience fatherhood."

Melis lives in San Francisco and runs an IT company. The couple is in a long-distance marriage, but Vipul said with the help of technology, they are in touch through calls and video calls. He was all praise for his wife and mentioned that Melis has put in more effort in their long-distance marriage. He said that she is somebody who is very clear and knows what she wants in life. He added that even before getting married, they were in a long-distance relationship, but during the pandemic, it was tough, but he said that they have been managing it well. He added that it has been five years of togetherness.

When asked if he is planning to shift his base to US or if Melis is moving to India, he said that they haven't decided on it yet.

He concluded by saying, "We are yet to decide on that. We are trying to build a bridge between the two countries for our baby, so we can make things easier! My work is such that I can't quit and migrate to another country. I have a few acting contracts, which I can't breach. I will be staying here, Melis may decide to come to Mumbai, let's see how it goes. As I said, nothing is finalised yet, we are still planning it all out. We don't even know yet if she will be delivering the baby in India or the US."