Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ami Trivedi AKA Manjari Reassures Fans That Her Track Will Soon Change

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows on television. The current track, which deals with Manjari and Harshvardhan's divorce, has been grabbing headlines. Fans do not want to see Manjari played by Ami Trivedi suppressed and want her to come out strong.

Recently, the actress spoke about the same and reassured fans that her track will soon change. She also spoke about the speculation that she was offered Anupamaa.

Talking about her track in the show, Ami was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I know a lot of people message me saying 'why is Manjari not getting stronger or taking a stand for the way her husband Harshavardhan (Vinay Jain) treats her?' I also feel sometimes that the stand my son is taking is right, but at the end of the day I believe that it has to be Manjari's decision. A lot of people keep telling me that my character needs to get stronger on the show and I want to reassure them that my track will soon change and I will not always be so suppressed in the show."A year ago, there were talks that Ami was offered Anupamaa before the role fell into the lap of Rupali Ganguly. Regarding the same Ami said, "I haven't followed Anupamaa closely. I was shortlisted for Anupamaa, but the final role went to Rupali Ganguly, so it is a misconception that it was offered to me. I am glad that the makers remembered me and cast me for Manjari's role."

The actress has been a part of several TV shows and plays since a long time. She had taken a break in 2018. Regarding the same she said that after Saat Phero Ki Hera Pheri, she wanted to spend time with her family, and two years passed due to the pandemic. She is glad that now she is doing a show that has lasted for 13 years as these days shows wrap up faster.