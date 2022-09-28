Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Navika Kotia AKA Maaya Diagnosed With Meningitis; Actress Shares Health Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and popular shows on television. The show that stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles, is one of the top shows on TRP chart. Recently, the show took a leap, post which new characters Navika Kotia (Maaya) and Mrunal Jain (Dr. Kunal Khera) entered.

A few days ago, Navika had shared on her Instagram that she has been admitted to hospital after being unwell for the last three days. She had shared health updates on her Instagram stories in which she mentioned, "As exhausting and difficult the past three days have been for me physically...I just feel so grateful to be surrounded by such loving and helpful friends! You guys know who are I don't need to tag. All I wanna say is thank you so much for taking care of me and helping me in big or small ways! And to my wonderful family whom I have troubled a little too much but they have been just so patient and loving. I love you all." She recently took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she has been diagnosed with meningitis.

She wrote, "Hey everyone, thank you for all your msgs, calls and wishes. Thank you for checking up on me. Sorry I haven't replied to all your msgs, I can't use my phone much. I have been diagnosed with meningitis."

Navika mentioned in her post that she is getting better day by day, but has to stay in hospital for about 10 more days. She concluded her post by thanking everyone for their love.

Earlier, her best friend Palak Sindhwani, who portrays Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had paid her a visit. Recently, during her Insta chat session, one of her fans asked about Navika's health, "Any updates on navika kotia's health, how's she doing?? She's not active here lately."

To this Palak replied by sharing hers and Navika's picture, "She'll back soon, till then let's pray for her speedy recovery. PS- My baby is the strongest I know. @navika_kotia."

We wish the actress speedy recovery.