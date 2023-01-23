Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta Reveals The REAL Reason For Doing Junooniyatt With Gautam Vig & Neha Rana

It's
been
a
month
since
Ankit
Gupta
was
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
Udaariyaan
actor
was
one
of
the
most
talked
about
contestants
on
the
show
and
was
eliminated
on
the
basis
of
votes
from
the
housemates.
Ever
since
he
was
evicted,
fans
have
been
yearning
to
see
him
back
in
the
house.
However,
Ankit
Gupta
has
been
looking
forward
to
the
premiere
of
his
next
show
Junooniyatt.
Yes!
Ankit
is
set
to
rule
the
small
screen
once
again
with
Junooniyatt
which
also
features
Gautam
Vig
and
Neha
Rana
in
the
lead.
As
fans
are
eager
to
see
Ankit
in
a
new
role,
there
have
been
speculations
that
the
Udaariyaan
star
is
the
highest
paid
actor
in
the
team.
According
to
a
Tellychakkar
report,
the
actor
is
charging
Rs
80,000
per
episode.
However,
this
isn't
the
reason
for
Ankit
giving
a
nod
to
Junooniyatt.
In
one
of
his
interviews,
Ankit
stated
that
he
is
doing
the
show
for
the
producers
Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta
who
are
like
family
to
him.
Ankit
stated,
"Jitna
bhi
time
maine
industry
me
bitaya
hai,
I
have
never
worked
for
money
or
fame.
I
have
always
worked
for
people.
In
fact,
mera
naya
project
bhi,
it's
with
Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta
because
I
am
so
comfortable
with
them
and
they
are
like
family
to
me.
They
have
always
been
very
nice
to
me.
Maine
life
me
log
hi
kamaye
hain,
paise
vaise
to
kamaye
nahi.
Itne
ache
dost
hain.
Main
na
humesh
logon
ke
saath
kaam
krna
chahta
hu
and
mujhe
Ravi,
Sargun
and
Colors
Ke
sath
family
wala
feel
aata
hai".
To
note,
Junooniyatt
will
mark
Ankit's
first
collaboration
with
Ankit
Gupta.
The
show
is
likely
to
premiere
next
month.
"If
things
go
as
planned,
Junooniyatt
will
launch
on
either
February
13
or
February
14
at
9:30pm
or
10pm
slot.
The
show
will
hit
the
airwaves
in
Valentine's
Day
2023
week.
The
channel
is
still
deciding
on
the
time
slot
for
the
show
as
it
wants
to
provide
the
best
launch
possible.
After
their
hit
show
Udaariyaan,
there's
an
increased
pressure
to
deliver
quality
content
and
hence,
Colors
and
the
entire
team
are
working
hard," a
source
was
quoted
saying
to
Filmibeat.
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 21:19 [IST]