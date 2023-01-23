Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta Reveals The REAL Reason For Doing Junooniyatt With Gautam Vig & Neha Rana

It's been a month since Ankit Gupta was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. The Udaariyaan actor was one of the most talked about contestants on the show and was eliminated on the basis of votes from the housemates. Ever since he was evicted, fans have been yearning to see him back in the house. However, Ankit Gupta has been looking forward to the premiere of his next show Junooniyatt. Yes! Ankit is set to rule the small screen once again with Junooniyatt which also features Gautam Vig and Neha Rana in the lead. As fans are eager to see Ankit in a new role, there have been speculations that the Udaariyaan star is the highest paid actor in the team.

According to a Tellychakkar report, the actor is charging Rs 80,000 per episode. However, this isn't the reason for Ankit giving a nod to Junooniyatt. In one of his interviews, Ankit stated that he is doing the show for the producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who are like family to him. Ankit stated, "Jitna bhi time maine industry me bitaya hai, I have never worked for money or fame. I have always worked for people. In fact, mera naya project bhi, it's with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta because I am so comfortable with them and they are like family to me. They have always been very nice to me. Maine life me log hi kamaye hain, paise vaise to kamaye nahi. Itne ache dost hain. Main na humesh logon ke saath kaam krna chahta hu and mujhe Ravi, Sargun and Colors Ke sath family wala feel aata hai".

To note, Junooniyatt will mark Ankit's first collaboration with Ankit Gupta. The show is likely to premiere next month. "If things go as planned, Junooniyatt will launch on either February 13 or February 14 at 9:30pm or 10pm slot. The show will hit the airwaves in Valentine's Day 2023 week. The channel is still deciding on the time slot for the show as it wants to provide the best launch possible. After their hit show Udaariyaan, there's an increased pressure to deliver quality content and hence, Colors and the entire team are working hard," a source was quoted saying to Filmibeat.