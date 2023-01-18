    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Anupamaa: THIS Couple To Get DIVORCED Ahead Of Maya's Entry In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show?

    Anupamaa twist: There's a big update in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's hit show as a popular couple will get divorced ahead of Maya aka Chhavi Pandey's entry. The real mother of Choti Anu will enter the daily soap.
    By
    |
    anupamaa

    Anupamaa update: Ardent fans of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's hit show can expect a new twist in the upcoming episodes. Keeping in mind the interest of the viewers, the makers have decided to introduce a massive twist that will change the course of the show. Yes, you read that right!

    Chhavi Pandey is all set to enter Anupamaa as Choti Anu's real mother and this is going to cause troubles for Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia. While Anuj and Anupamaa are busy resolving the issues in their married life, Maya will wreak havoc in Kapadia household.

    While Maya is yet to create troubles for MaAn, there's one couple, who might part ways, if the recent episode and promo are to be believed. We are talking about Toshu and Kinjal.

    Comments
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 17:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2023
    More ANUPAMAA Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X