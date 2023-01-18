Anupamaa: THIS Couple To Get DIVORCED Ahead Of Maya's Entry In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show?

Anupamaa
update:
Ardent
fans
of
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna's
hit
show
can
expect
a
new
twist
in
the
upcoming
episodes.
Keeping
in
mind
the
interest
of
the
viewers,
the
makers
have
decided
to
introduce
a
massive
twist
that
will
change
the
course
of
the
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Chhavi
Pandey
is
all
set
to
enter
Anupamaa
as
Choti
Anu's
real
mother
and
this
is
going
to
cause
troubles
for
Anupamaa
and
Anuj
Kapadia.
While
Anuj
and
Anupamaa
are
busy
resolving
the
issues
in
their
married
life,
Maya
will
wreak
havoc
in
Kapadia
household.
While
Maya
is
yet
to
create
troubles
for
MaAn,
there's
one
couple,
who
might
part
ways,
if
the
recent
episode
and
promo
are
to
be
believed.
We
are
talking
about
Toshu
and
Kinjal.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 17:37 [IST]