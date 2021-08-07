Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul Reveals She Cried After Sourabh’s Elimination; Says Everyone Was Shocked

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been keeping the audiences hooked to the show. The previous episode was quite controversial because of the elimination. As the viewers are aware, Arjun Bijlani, who got K-medal, chose Sourabh Raaj Jain to do elimination task. Unfortunately, he got eliminated and fans felt his eviction was unfair slammed Arjun for choosing Sourabh as they felt he could have chose someone else (Nikki Tamboli, to be specific). The contestants recently spoke about Sourabh's elimination and the controversy. Now, Sana Makbul has reacted to the same.

In a recent interview with Koimoi, regarding Sourabh's elimination, Sana said the she felt bad as he was a good performer. She also revealed that she confronted Arjun after Sourabh's elimination, and he said that he thought Sourabh was strong and would not get eliminated. She added that his elimination was shocking and everyone cried.

Sana was quoted by the portal as saying, "I felt really bad because Sourabh was a good performer... When I asked Arjun why he took his name, he was like 'I thought yaar he's strong, he will come back, I had that guarantee.' And trust me, everybody thought that he will come back... His elimination was so shocking for everybody. Sab roye hai (Everyone cried). I know how much I have cried. I've not cried for anybody's elimination, but when Sourabh was leaving, I was feeling so bad, I was like, 'No, this is unfair'...If he had a valid reason, then I think who are we to (judge)."

Sana also supported Arjun's decision and said that he never imagined that Sourabh would be eliminated as he was a good performer.

She further added, "If tomorrow you tell me that Sana you have that position, you have that power in hand and you have to put somebody out there - I would always do my strong competition. If Arjun Bijlani felt like Sourabh Raaj Jain was a strong competition, so he thought he would come back - he never thought that this one will go, anything like that (would happen) because he's been consistently performing so well and all of a sudden like... his elimination was shocking, shocking for us."