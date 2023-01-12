Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Lead Star Breaks Silence On Playing A Mother After Leap, Says 'I'm 25 And If...'

Rajan
Shahi's
Star
Plus
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
has
completed
14
years
today
(January
12).
It
was
launched
in
January
2009
with
Hina
Khan
and
Karan
Mehra
in
the
lead
roles
of
Akshara
and
Naitik
respectively.
After
many
exits
and
time
leaps,
the
long-running
show
is
currently
focusing
on
the
third
generation
and
features
Harshad
Chopra,
Pranali
Rathod,
and
Karishma
Sawant
in
the
main
roles.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Before
Shiv
Thakare,
THIS
Season
12
Contestant
Became
The
Captain
Of
BB
House
Four
Times
Recently,
the
makers
introduced
a
time
leap
of
six
years
after
the
death
of
Abhimanyu's
(Harshad
Chopra)
younger
brother
Neil
(Paras
Priyadarshan).
After
the
leap,
Akshara
(Pranali)
is
shown
with
Abhinav
(Jay
Soni)
while
Abhimanyu
is
seen
with
Aarohi
(Karishma).
Also,
the
makers
introduced
their
kids
after
the
leap.
In
a
recent
interview,
Karishma
Sawant
aka
Aarohi
opened
up
about
playing
a
mother
in
the
show
post
leap
at
the
age
of
just
25.
Talking
to
ETimes
about
it,
she
stated,
"I
think
it
is
okay,
I
am
25
and
if
you
see
I
could
be
a
mother
as
Karishma
as
well
at
this
age.
There
is
no
specific
age
for
becoming
a
mother.
I
took
this
as
an
opportunity
to
experiment.
I
didn't
have
to
wait
for
another
show
to
try
a
different
role.
As
Aarohi
itself
I
have
played
many
shades
from
Negative
to
Positive
as
well
as
being
a
mother.
Yeh
Rishta
is
my
platform
to
experiment,
enjoy
and
take
up
new
challenges.
I
am
actually
enjoying
the
different
shades,
now
Aarohi
is
a
widowed
mother
and
one
can
do
a
lot
with
it.
It
is
like
an
actor's
delight
for
me."
Bigg
Boss
16:
After
Tejasswi,
Ekta
Kapor
Hints
At
Signing
Another
POPULAR
Contestant
For
A
Project?
Talking
about
the
decision
of
another
leap
in
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai,
she
added,
"We
were
very
excited
about
the
leap
as
it
is
a
fresh
start.
It
is
a
new
beginning
to
everything.
The
leap
is
6
years
long
and
everybody's
character
and
look
have
gotten
better
and
better
with
the
change.
I
was
equally
excited
about
the
new
look
and
also
the
new
characters
coming
in,
especially
the
kids.
They
actually
make
the
sets
so
lively.
It
is
like
a
new
season
of
the
show."
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!