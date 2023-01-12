Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Lead Star Breaks Silence On Playing A Mother After Leap, Says 'I'm 25 And If...'

Rajan Shahi's Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed 14 years today (January 12). It was launched in January 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik respectively.

After many exits and time leaps, the long-running show is currently focusing on the third generation and features Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant in the main roles.

Recently, the makers introduced a time leap of six years after the death of Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopra) younger brother Neil (Paras Priyadarshan). After the leap, Akshara (Pranali) is shown with Abhinav (Jay Soni) while Abhimanyu is seen with Aarohi (Karishma). Also, the makers introduced their kids after the leap.

In a recent interview, Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi opened up about playing a mother in the show post leap at the age of just 25. Talking to ETimes about it, she stated, "I think it is okay, I am 25 and if you see I could be a mother as Karishma as well at this age. There is no specific age for becoming a mother. I took this as an opportunity to experiment. I didn't have to wait for another show to try a different role. As Aarohi itself I have played many shades from Negative to Positive as well as being a mother. Yeh Rishta is my platform to experiment, enjoy and take up new challenges. I am actually enjoying the different shades, now Aarohi is a widowed mother and one can do a lot with it. It is like an actor's delight for me."

Talking about the decision of another leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she added, "We were very excited about the leap as it is a fresh start. It is a new beginning to everything. The leap is 6 years long and everybody's character and look have gotten better and better with the change. I was equally excited about the new look and also the new characters coming in, especially the kids. They actually make the sets so lively. It is like a new season of the show."

