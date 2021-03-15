‘Dil Ki Shaakh’ From The Married Woman Out Now!

After showcasing two songs 'Bematlab’ and 'Khwabon Ka Ashiyana’ from the album of ALTBalaji’s latest web series, The Married Woman, the makers of the popular show have launched yet another soothing track titled 'Dil Ki Shaakh’ featuring the lead actors – Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra.

As the title suggests, 'Dil Ki Shaakh’ comes straight from the heart and touches the right chord of the music buffs. Composed by Sneha Bose and Muskaan Tomar and sung by Amrita Bagchi and Gaurav Bangia, the song showcases the blossoming of love between the central characters – Astha and Peeplika, portrayed by Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, respectively.

Astha found her individuality and understood her worth through Peeplika. 'Dil Ki Shaakh’ is dedicated to all those happy moments between Astha and Peeplika. 'The Married Woman’ is an urban relationship drama about women and their conditioning levied by society and her search to find herself.

The series, directed by Sahir Raza, features a talented pool of actors like Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra and Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others.

The Married Woman is streaming only on ALTBalaji!

