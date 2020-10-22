Netflix Viewership Numbers: Enola Holmes, Project Power Fail To Beat Extraction

The Old Guard, Project Power And The Kissing Booth 2 Followed

Meanwhile, Charlize Theron's July release The Old Guard garnered about 78 million views since its release. Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starrer Project Power followed with 75 million views and Joey King's The Kissing Booth 2 had 66 million views.

American Murder: The Family Next Door Is The Most Watched Documentary

Netflix also revealed that its documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door, which released on September 30, saw the streaming platform's biggest documentary launch ever with 52 million views followed by The Social Dilemma, which scored 38 million views. And yet, Netflix's biggest film remains the action thriller Extraction, which raked in 99 million views in its first four weeks of release.

Netflix Releases This Week

In its recent post, Netflix also shared numbers for shows like the Ryan Murphy-produced Ratched, which scored 48 million views in 28 days, and Cobra Kai, which was watched by 50 million members.

The previous top 10 titles revealed by Netflix include Extraction (99 million), Bird Box (89 million), Spenser Confidential (85 million), 6 Underground (83 million), Murder Mystery (73 million), The Irishman (64 million), Triple Frontier (63 million), The Wrong Missy (59 million), The Platform (56 million) and The Perfect Date (48 million).

Netflix is also set to introduce new titles this week including A Suitable Boy, German series Barbarians, The Queen's Gambit, and the animated movie Over The Moon.