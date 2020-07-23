Four More Shots Please Actor Ankur Rathee Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Anuja Joshi

Ankur Rathee, who was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad and Four More Shots Please on Amazon Prime Video, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend and actress Anuja Joshi. The actor took to his social media account to share the happy news along with the proposal photo. He captioned it as "19 July 2020," along with the ring emoji. Anuja too shared the same post on her IG handle.

The couple soon got inundated with congratulatory messages fans, followers, well-wishers and friends including the cast of Four More Shots Please.

For the unversed, Ankur recently also opened up about living apart from Anuja for three years. Ankur wrote, “Distance makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, @anujabomajoshi and I have put that to the test many times in our relationship, including the 3 years we lived in different countries. While most of us tend to focus on the challenges of long-distance relationships, I also think it has its own perks. When you can't rely on your partner’s physical presence or touch to stay connected, you are forced to communicate better, listen intently, argue respectfully, value her time, or attune to his emotional needs. You learn to love through creative gestures and express passion through words. You cherish every bit of kindness.”

He went on to add, “If you can achieve emotional intimacy in the face of physical distance as a couple, you’re home! Yes, there’s a chance you might fail over and over again, as we have done, but somewhere in this process, love WILL find a way. This quarantine has led Anuja and me down that path again and we are welcoming it. Date nights are inevitably different now, but we keep finding more creative and quirky ways to make it work.”

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato Announces She Is Engaged To Boyfriend Max Ehrich

ALSO READ: Nithiin Gets Engaged To His Ladylove Shalini