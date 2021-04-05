Taapsee Pannu Starts Shooting For Shabaash Mithu, Shares ‘Day 1’ Pic From The Sets

Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for the biographical sports drama Shabaash Mithu. The actor will be playing the former captain of Indian Women's Cricket Team Mithali Raj in the film and had been prepping hard for the same. The actor had also shared some glimpses of herself on her social media handle wherein she could be seen training hard to get the nuances of cricket well. Now Taapsee has finally started shooting for the same and also went on to share a picture from the first day of the shoot.

The picture has Taapsee sporting a black sports attire which she has paired up with purple pants. The Naam Shabana actor can also be seen wearing a helmet, gloves and leg pads while holding a cricket bat. By the looks of it, it seems that the actor is ready to do full justice to her character of that of a cricketer. She captioned the picture stating, "Let's go....Day 1 ! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue." Take a look at the picture shared by the actor.

Meanwhile talking about the film Shabaash Mithu, it will be helmed by Rahul Dholakia. The film will be penned by Priya Aven. Apart from this, the Judwaa 2 actor will be seen in another sports drama Rashmi Rocket. The film will be helmed by Akarsh Khurana and also stars Priyanshu Painyuli in the pivotal role. Taapsee will also be seen in the movie Looop Lapeta opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. The movie is a remake of the German film Run Lola Run. She will also be seen alongside Vikrant Massey in the movie Haseen Dilruba.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu On Winning Filmfare Award: The Industry Is Waking Up To My Presence & Validating That I Am Good

Taapsee Pannu recently bagged the Filmfare Award for the Best Actress for her performance in the film Thappad. The actor recently revealed to a leading publication about her state of mind while receiving the award. The actor said, "Like I said on the stage while receiving my award: seeing the list of nominees this year was more overwhelming because of the kind of names and performances up there; all of the actresses nominated were leads of women-driven films. It was heartening to see how far we have come from the times when Best Actress nominations consisted of actresses in hero-driven films, in which they had only a handful of scenes."

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Resume Shooting For Dobaaraa In Pune After IT Raids