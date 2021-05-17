Taapsee Pannu On Helping People Amidst The Pandemic, Calls It 'Basic Responsibility Of A Celebrity'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is one of those Bollywood celebrities who has been actively helping out people in the stressful COVID-19 times. The actress is making use of her vast social media reach to share the requirements of the COVID-19 resources like oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma, medicines and other services. Recently Taapsee spoke about the same in a recent media interaction.

The Naam Shabana actress said that this is the least she can do for the people who have catapulted her into a big name in showbiz. The actress revealed to a publication stating, "As a public figure, all I can do is donate to the cause and help people in need connect with people who have resources. I find this is a basic responsibility of a celebrity who the audience believes is their hero because of the characters and films we do on screen. I know we don't sign up to be the real hero when we perform in films but for someone like me who came from no film background and no additional support from the industry, the audience is what made me into who I am today, so this is the least I can do for them."

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Troll Calling Her 'Sasti'; Says 'Don't Crowd My Timeline With Your Nonsense'

Not only this, another noble gesture by Taapsee won the hearts of several people recently. The Judwaa 2 actress decided to donate her platelets to an elderly woman. Actress Tillotama Shome had praised the actress on her social media account for the same. She had stated, "I have never worked or hung out with @taapsee but I was aware of how hard-working she is!! I was, however, unaware of how incredibly humane she is. Going beyond an RT to actually offer to donate her platelets. You are gold!! I wish you my best and admire your strength."

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Didn't Exit From Twitter Despite Calling It Toxic Social Media Platform!

Taapsee Pannu has also made considerable donations to organizations working towards the COVID-19 relief in the country. Some of these include Khalsa Aid, Hemkunt Foundation and Mission Oxygen. On the work front, Taapsee has some interesting line of films lined up in her kitty. The actress will be seen in movies like Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, Hassen Dilruba, Looop Lapeta and Do Baaraa.