IMDb Reveals Top 10 Indian Web Series Of 2020: Scam 1992, Panchayat Lead The List

While 2020 didn't prove to be a fruitful year for the big cinemas, the year saw a big boost for the streaming platforms. With theatres closed due to the pandemic and moviegoers stuck at home, everyone turned to OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji and others.

Shows like Paatal Lok, Aarya, Scam 1992 and Panchayat, pulled in a huge number of audiences and garnered a lot of critical acclaim. Audiences also shared their ratings for their favourite shows on IMDb over the year, and the site has now unveiled its Top 10 Indian Web Series year-end list, determined by IMDb user ratings, which are determined by users who rate films and TV shows on a 10-point scale.

Take a look at IMDb's Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2020

1. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

2. Panchayat

3. Special OPS

4. Bandish Bandits

5. Mirzapur

6. Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side

7. Paatal Lok

8. High

9. Abhay

10. Aarya

The IMDb report stated that these 10 Indian web shows had the highest user ratings on the website. These shows not only got people through the lockdown but have also developed a loyal fan following. Many shows in the list including, Aarya, Mirzapur, Asur, and Panchayat have already announced follow up seasons.

Talking about the boom streaming services have seen in the past few months, Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO said, "Worldwide interest in Indian streaming series hit an all-time high this year, and fans once again turned to IMDb to rate their favourites and help others discover these breakout shows."

"In fact, our #1 user-rated Indian web series of this year, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, has been so popular that it landed a top spot on the IMDb list of the Top 250 TV Series of all-time," he added.

